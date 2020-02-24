Police have charged a Santa Fe man with two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping after he was accused of choking his girlfriend, then tried to keep her from leaving her bedroom.
According to a Santa Fe Police Department report, suspect Jose Escamilla-Cardona, 24, fled the scene of the incident, which took place early Saturday morning. Police arrested him later that day.
The police report said officers arrived at the Miguel Chavez Road apartment complex, where Escamilla-Cardona's girlfriend lives, at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Police had received a call of a domestic dispute.
There, the girlfriend told police Escamilla-Cardona had abused her several times before — including an incident where he broke her jaw. She told police she was afraid to report the abuse, according to the report.
This time, she said, she tried to avoid a fight with him by going into her bedroom. But he followed her and when she would not engage in a conversation with him, he put his hands around her neck and began choking her, the report stated.
When she asked him to stop and not hurt her or her 11-year-old daughter, he threatened to kill her, the woman told police.
Then he "slammed her on the floor of the bathroom and stood her up while also putting her in a chokehold," the report says.
The woman told police he stopped only when her daughter knocked on the bathroom door to ask if her mother was OK, according to the report.
The woman told her daughter to call the police, which she did. The suspect left the apartment, but only after taking the phone from the girl and canceling the call, the report said.
Police tracked the suspect to his mother's home in the 200 block of Calle Lema, where they arrested him around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Escamilla-Cardona told police he and his girlfriend had been in a relationship for about seven months and that they got into an argument at her place around midnight. He said both of them had been drinking alcohol but that the quarrel did not become physical and he left before police arrived because he feared his girlfriend would somehow escalate the conflict, according to the report.
Police charged Escamilla-Cardona with two counts of aggravated assault because the victim said the suspect choked her at two separate times. They also charged him with kidnapping because he would not let his girlfriend leave the bathroom or bedroom.
Police booked Escamilla-Cardona into the Santa Fe County jail shortly after noon Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, he was being held without bond.
An online search of New Mexico and federal court records does not turn up any criminal charges against Escamilla-Cardona.
