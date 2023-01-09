Santa Fe police arrested an Indiana man Sunday and accused him of battering and strangling his pregnant girlfriend before barricading himself inside her apartment, prompting a short standoff with a SWAT team. 

Adam Evans, 27, faces a variety of charges, including aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. 

Police responded Sunday at about 8:10 a.m. to the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center emergency room after a nurse treating Evans' girlfriend reported the alleged altercation. The woman told officers she got into a fight with her boyfriend earlier in the morning after looking at his phone and finding messages from a woman with whom she'd previously had a physical altercation, according to the complaint. 

