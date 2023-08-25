Albuquerque police have arrested a fifth suspect in a drive-by shooting Aug. 13 that killed a child as she was sleeping in a mobile home.
Sencheray Renee Hernandez, 19, was detained Thursday when investigators arrested her boyfriend, 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, in connection with the shooting, police said in a news release issued Friday.
“Homicide detectives interviewed Hernandez and she admitting to being in one of the vehicles that were driven to home when the shooting occurred, but she denied firing a weapon,” the release says. “She declined to answer any further questions about the incident.”
The investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging her with murder in the death of 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego, who was struck in the head by a bullet.
Four other teen suspects, including Ramirez, were charged last week. Ramirez’s younger brother, 15-year-old Alan Ramirez, was arrested Wednesday. Alexander Barraza, 15, and Yahir Carballo, 16, were arrested last week.
Police allege the teens drove two stolen Kia Souls to the Vista Del Sol mobile home park early in the morning Aug. 13 and fired several gunshots at a home where Galilea was sleeping. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injury, the news release states. Police believe a teen boy living in the home was the target of the shooting.
All five teens are charged with an open count of murder; conspiracy; shooting at a dwelling or occupied building; shooting at or from a motor vehicle; and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.