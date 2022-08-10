A high-speed chase along major Santa Fe streets Tuesday night ended with a one-vehicle collision — and the arrest of a man suspected of robbing an Albertsons Market grocery store with a knife on Sunday.

Brett Armijo was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. 

The incident began at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday when a New Mexico State Police officer spotted a gray, four-door Subaru with suspected ties to the weekend robbery, according to a statement of probable cause.

