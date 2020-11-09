An Albuquerque man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Española and later stealing her vehicle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed recently in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
A criminal complaint says Martin Lopez, 35, was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of aggravated battery, as well as armed robbery, aggravated assault, assault against a household member with intent to commit a violent felony and theft of a motor vehicle.
It was unclear if Lopez had been arrested by Monday.
According to court documents, New Mexico State Police were notified around 6 p.m. Oct. 31 of a possible kidnapping after a woman reported to the Española Police Department that she had seen her friend being taken in a vehicle at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend. The man later was identified as Lopez.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed in state District Court, police used Lopez’s phone to track the vehicle. The ex-girlfriend had used his phone to call her friend and asked the friend not to involve law enforcement because she feared things “wouldn’t end well,” the affidavit says.
The friend told police she and the woman had agreed to meet Lopez at a local O’Reilly’s store to return personal items after the couple’s breakup. As the women arrived, according to the criminal complaint, Lopez forced his way into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and threatened to shoot them. Lopez then drove off while hitting the women with the butt of his gun, the complaint says.
Lopez released the friend at Las Lomas Apartments in Española, she told police. She had a “very large bruise on her face” and Lopez battered her and took $100 from her purse, the complaint says.
Police later found Lopez’s ex-girlfriend safe in her vehicle near a residence in Española. She identified Lopez, who was standing next to the vehicle, the complaint says. He then fled on foot and was able to evade police in the dark.
According to the search warrant, Lopez left his phone in the woman’s vehicle, as well as a
9 mm bullet casing.
A few days later, the woman reported that Lopez had stolen her vehicle from in front of her home. She told police he had a spare set of keys.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.