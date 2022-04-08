The New Mexican

Santa Fe police were searching for a man suspected of robbing a 12-year-old at gunpoint on the Santa Fe River Trail late Friday afternoon.

Police Lt. Lawrence Barnett said a 911 call came in just after 4 p.m. from the child’s parents, who said the boy had encountered a man on the trail between Camino Alire and Ricardo Road who brandished a black handgun and demanded his cellphone.

The boy gave the man his phone, Barnett said.

The suspect — described as 5-foot-6 with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes, and wearing a blue puffy jacket and black medical-style mask — then turned around and walked in the direction of Griego Road, the officer said.

The boy was unharmed, Barnett added.

Police officers and Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies were canvassing the area Friday evening and had not found the suspect.

Trail users should stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, Barnett said.

View (2) comments

(2) comments

Khal Spencer
Khal Spencer

I've only run into law enforcement officers once on any of our paved multiuse trails or our unpaved trails.

On the day I ran into the two SFPD officers, I asked them if they were on patrol and they said no, they were just taking a break.

I've long thought the lack of any LE presence on these trails, which are in heavy use most of the time, is eventually going to bite someone in the hind end. Well it just did.

Report Add Reply
Khal Spencer
Khal Spencer

OTOH, this sounds suspiciously like "Holy smokes, I lost my cell phone. what do I tell my parents?"

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.