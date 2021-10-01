A report of a bomb threat Friday morning at the Pojoaque Valley School District's middle and high schools was found to be a hoax, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.
Calls regarding the threat came in around 10 a.m. after a note was found in a boys' bathroom threatening to "bomb the high school and middle school," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Pojoaque Tribal Police and the New Mexico State Police bomb squad responded to the scene to assist in the investigation by sheriff's deputies, who had found three suspicious, unattended bags.
Students were sheltered in the school gym while investigators determined if the threat was credible.
The state police ordnance disposal unit determined the unclaimed bags only contained football gear and school supplies, the news release said.
After sweeps of the schools were complete, the shelter-in-place order was lifted. No one was injured, the release said.
Things really seem to be spiraling out of control in Pojoaque... Not sure who is running things, but it sure looks like the inmates have taken over the asylum.
