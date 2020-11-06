The Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is investigating the drowning of a Santa Fe man in a pond at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino.
Police Chief Freddie Trujillo said Friday morning the man was seen heading into the pond to retrieve his dog around 7:20 p.m. Thursday night.
"Witnesses saw him go down there, and he never came back," Trujillo said, adding another man jumped into the pond to try to save the man but was not successful.
A crew from the Santa Fe County Fire Department found the dog later in the evening, he said.
New Mexico State Police confirmed late Thursday there had been an incident at Buffalo Thunder and that the agency's dive team had been called to assist in the response. But a spokesman declined to provide details and referred further questions to tribal police, who could not be reached for comment at the time.
Trujillo said Pojoaque police were in the process of draining the pond and recovering the man''s body Friday morning.
Until the man has been officially identified, Trujillo said, he could not release any more details about the incident.
The man was from Santa Fe, the chief said, but he did not know if he had been a guest at the hotel.
Trujillo said behavioral health counselors from the pueblo were comforting the man's family.
"It's a tragic loss for his family," he said.
This is a developing story.
