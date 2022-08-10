POJOAQUE — Drew Little considered the question for a moment as he surveyed the nearby cabinet cases full of cannabis paraphernalia. 

How did it feel, he was asked, to be running the first pueblo-run cannabis dispensary in the state?

"I feel like we're making history," said the general manager of the Wõ Poví Cannabis shop in Pojoaque, which opened just over a month ago on the City of Golds Road adjacent to the busy U.S. 84/285.

