The football field at Pojoaque Valley High School was vandalized overnight and puts into question the Elks’ scheduled season-opening home game against Shiprock.
Pat Mares, the school’s head football coach, said he did not have details regarding the extent of the damage Friday morning, but added, “It’s pretty bad.”
Mares said the school is still investigating the incident and has not informed him what administrators will do about the game. Mares said the game could continue as scheduled if the field is deemed playable, moved to a nearby field, or the Elks may travel to Shiprock instead.
The football field underwent a series of upgrades earlier this decade, as lights were installed in 2012 and the artificial surface FieldTurf replaced natural grass in 2015.
