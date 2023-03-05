Crews are making progress in building the mammoth Pojoaque Basin regional water system — the final step in resolving more than a half-century of legal wrangling over how the area's finite water supply should be shared. 

However, opinions vary on whether the federal government has made satisfactory gains since it began construction almost three years ago on a system that will divert and treat Rio Grande water to ease the strain on the area's wells and streams.

Aside from bolstering the region's water supply, the system will help settle the Aamodt litigation, one of the country's longest-running water disputes, dating back to 1966. 