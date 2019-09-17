The Pojoaque Basin is two steps closer to breaking ground on a new regional water system that is the centerpiece of a settlement in the more than half-century-old Aamodt federal lawsuit that sought to establish water rights among four pueblos and hundreds of non-Pueblo property owners in a corridor stretching from Española to Santa Fe.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and parties involved in the Aamodt Litigation Settlement Act signed a renegotiated cost-saving agreement Tuesday, the same day bureau Commissioner Brenda Burman delivered a signed decision on the plan the federal government has chosen for building the project.
“This is a great accomplishment,” Burman said in a statement Tuesday. “This agreement, along with our signed record of decision completing the environmental process for this project allow us to move forward to break ground on construction early next year.”
Negotiations between the pueblos of Nambé, Tesuque, San Ildefonso and Pojoaque and the city and county of Santa Fe over a funding gap in the project went on for more than a year but finally cut costs by $15 million. In order to bridge the gap, the settlement parties are seeking additional funds from Congress.
In June, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., introduced a bill increasing the total funding for the regional water system to about $456 million, after rising costs outstripped the $156 million originally approved for the project.
A federal court in July 2017 ended half a century of litigation and negotiation in one of the longest-running water disputes in the country. Since then, the Aamodt parties have continued battling over roadway usage rights, well-use limits, acequia system regulations and, especially, the costs to build the multimillion-dollar regional water system.
In public meetings, non-Pueblo residents of the Pojoaque Basin north of Santa Fe expressed frustration, anxiety and even anger about matters that concern the next steps for water use in the valley. Santa Fe County’s web page on the project says the settlement agreement “does not require domestic well owners to ‘give up’ their wells or connect to the regional water system,” but requires them to make a decision about their well, such as promising to reduce water use.
The decision on an environmental survey for the project was signed last week. The final environmental impact statement, a federal requirement for infrastructure projects, was over 600 pages long and detailed five possible plans for construction.
Mary Carlson, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Reclamation, said the recommended plan would have the smallest impact on the area’s environment.
“That means the least ground disturbance, and it also happened to have the lowest cost in construction and operation,” she said.
The water system, intended to dramatically decrease groundwater use in the region, would collect flows from below and alongside the streambed of the Rio Grande, and would be supplemented by water from the San Juan-Chama Project. Residents would be permitted to use their existing wells in emergencies lasting longer than two days.
The project’s plan calls for four wells, seven short-term storage tanks, 151 miles of pipelines, a surge tank and six pumping plants. A wastewater treatment plant would be built about four miles west of Pojoaque, on San Ildefonso Pueblo land on the west side of County Road 101D north of N.M. 502.
In addition, about seven miles of new overhead and buried electrical lines supplemented by solar power would be installed for the water system.
The project’s report said the primary concern brought up during a comment period for the regional water system was “visual impacts of the above-ground facilities from the Santa Fe Opera.” Those comments resulted in a water tank being moved out of the opera’s sight line.
According to the environmental impact statement, the effects on floodplains and vegetation would be minimal, leading to the loss of 57 cottonwoods. Drawdown from the river also could affect 44 more cottonwoods. Additionally, 4 acres of grasslands and 13 acres of piñon and juniper are expected to be lost.
The report said endangered species, like the silvery minnow, would not be affected.
Editor’s note: Robin Martin, owner of The New Mexican, is a party in the Aamodt litigation.