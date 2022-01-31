The Poeh Museum & Cultural Center at Pojoaque Pueblo has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The grant will fund local artists who will teach students to make pottery, jewelry and traditional dance apparel.
“Communities are trying to hold strong to their traditions and practices,” said Karl Duncan, executive director of the Poeh Cultural Center. “Being able to provide the knowledge on how to do it yourself and to be able to make that for your family or the next generation — it's really important.”
Duncan said the money would be used to fund the next three semesters of instruction. The center offers three-week spring, summer and fall sessions, with about 80 students participating each season.
