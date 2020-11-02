Public Service Company of New Mexico announced plans Monday to transfer its 13 percent ownership share of the Four Corners Power Plant near Farmington to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company by the end of 2024.
This enables PNM Resources, PNM's parent company, to get out of its ownership and coal agreements seven years early. PNM had been committed to Four Corners until 2031, when the multistate ownership group currently intends to shut down the coal-fired power plant.
Coupled with PNM’s plan to shutter the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in 2022, exiting the Four Corners plant will make PNM coal-free by the end of 2024 rather than 2031, the company said.
Stepping away from Four Corners is another step for the utility to reach its goal of 100 percent emissions-free power generation by 2040 — five years ahead of the state-mandated 2045 standard outlined in the New Mexico Energy Transition Act.
PNM shareholders will pay Navajo Transitional Energy $75 million for relief from its obligations under the coal supply agreement. Navajo Transitional Energy is owned by the Navajo Nation.
“Shareholders will take the full financial responsibility,” PNM Senior Vice President of Public Policy Ron Darnell said in a virtual news conference. “Our customers will not see a financial impact. This payment will not come from customer dollars.”
Shareholders will forego any future profits and will be paid back their original investments over the next 25 years, PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said.
PNM also will provide $16 million in economic aid to the Navajo Nation.
PNM estimates its 530,000 customers will see $100 million in power bill savings over 25 years because renewable energy is cheaper to operate and maintain than coal power plants, said Tom Fallgren, vice president of generation.
However, Sandoval said PNM has not determined how much lower the average monthly power bill would be reduced.
PNM currently has a 13 percent ownership of 1,540 megawatt of power produced by Units 4 and 5 at the Four Corners Power Plant. These 200 megawatts amount to less than 10 percent of PNM’s total energy production, Fallgren said.
Arizona Public Service Co., the largest electricity company in Arizona, owns 63 percent of the Four Corners Power Plant complex. PNM owns 13 percent, the Salt River Project in Arizona owns 10 percent, Tucson Electric Power owns 7 percent and Navajo Transitional Energy Company acquired a 7 percent ownership share in July 2018, according to NS Energy, a utility publication.
PNM did not have a feasible way to get out of the Four Corners contract until Navajo Transitional Energy Company was willing to accept a $75 million cash payment and PNM’s ownership shares. Without the deal, PNM could have faced penalties more than double the $75 million to break the contract seven years early, Sandoval said.
