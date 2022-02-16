The Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday approved a plan to replace energy lost in PNM's impending departure from Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona.
The commission also doubled back on rates previously approved for Southwestern Public Service Co.
Public Service Company of New Mexico's leases at Palo Verde expire in January 2023 and January 2024. The utility offered a package of replacement energy sources the commission unanimously approved Wednesday. The package includes solar energy and battery storage.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said in a written statement: "We appreciate the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission’s finally resolving this case so that PNM can start securing replacement resources before next year’s summer peak."
The utility company provides electricity to more than 525,000 residential and business customers through much of New Mexico.
The commission also took action — again — on rate increases requested by Southwestern Public Service, which is part of Xcel Energy. Southwestern provides electricity to 116,500 customers in portions of southeastern New Mexico.
Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces had objected to a Southwestern proposal two weeks ago as too hard on residential customers.
The commission agreed with him then on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Theresa Becenti-Aguilar of Northwest New Mexico and Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque joining Fischmann. They said the rate increase should be the same across the board — about 5 percent — for residential and industrial customers.
But Southwestern asked the commission to reconsider, and this time Becenti-Aguilar joined Commissioners Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe and Jefferson Byrd of Tucumcari in accepting a plan offered by the utility company and various interested parties.
The plan approved Wednesday calls for a rate increase of 10.8 percent for residential customers and a decrease of about 1.5 percent for large general service customers, which include manufacturing and industry.
The utility company's original plan suggested a more balanced rate adjustment, Fischmann said two weeks ago, but the plan changed in discussions with intervening parties and businesses such as Walmart and the oil company Occidental Permian Ltd.
Fischmann said the imbalance resulted from Southwestern's progress toward renewable energy, lowering the cost of fuel such as gas and coal. Fuel costs in the past have been largely paid by industrial customers, he said, and with the decline in fuel costs, the financial load has lightened on commercial customers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.