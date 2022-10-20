Electricity from the years-delayed San Juan Project, a solar power facility planned in northwestern New Mexico, will be more pricey than originally projected.

Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state’s largest electric utility, sought approval this week from the state Public Regulation Commission for amended power purchase and storage agreements that raise rates by more than 20 percent at the San Juan County facility — one of four sources of power to replace electricity previously supplied by the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station.

PNM recently shut down the coal plant. It planned the new solar facility in the same community — as the 2019 Energy Transition Act directs — to ease some of the financial impact of the shutdown, including tax revenues for a school district.

