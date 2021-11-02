Public Service Company of New Mexico is warning customers to be wary of phone scams during Thanksgiving week.
The company is receiving reports about scammers using a false PNM caller ID name, according to a news release.
PNM said those who respond to messages left by the scammer hear a recorded message that threatens to disconnect a customer’s electricity within an hour unless they provide payment with a prepaid gift card or an online digital payment.
Scammers typically target residential customers in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Belen and Silver City and demand between $200 and $500. Business customers are asked for $1,000. The spikes usually occur during the holidays when more people are home, PNM said.
PNM encourages customers never to give banking information over the phone unless you initiate the call to a number you know is legitimate. The company does not demand banking information by email or phone and does not force payment by phone as a customer’s only option.
A demand for payment by prepaid card, gift card or wiring money is a scam, the company says.
PNM is working with the FBI and asks customers to report details of any scammers. Reports can be made at www.ic3.gov.
