Public Service Company of New Mexico announced a newly improved outage map on the company's website featuring real-time, detailed information on power outages.
"PNM updated the map to make it easier for customers and the media to get more detailed information about power outages when they occur," according to a news release from the company Tuesday. "The map has a new mobile-friendly design since most customers use their mobile devices to access the map during a power outage."
The update also includes a new Spanish language version of the outage map.
A few of the map’s other updates include color-coded outage icons based on the size of the outage, highlighted service areas and improved outage search functionality, the release states.
The map also includes the ability to view outage numbers by county, city and ZIP code.
"The aim is for our customers to have the ability to learn about outages quickly and see the initial estimated restore times, giving them peace of mind about when power might be restored,” PNM Director of Customer Experience Mario Cervantes said in the release.
The company noted customers can still report an outage by texting #OUT to 78766. To sign up for outage notifications, text #ALERT to 78766. To view the new interactive outage map, visit outagemap.pnm.com.