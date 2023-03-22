Public Service Company of New Mexico announced a newly improved outage map on the company's website featuring real-time, detailed information on power outages. 

"PNM updated the map to make it easier for customers and the media to get more detailed information about power outages when they occur," according to a news release from the company Tuesday. "The map has a new mobile-friendly design since most customers use their mobile devices to access the map during a power outage."

The update also includes a new Spanish language version of the outage map.