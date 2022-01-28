A Public Service Company of New Mexico executive acknowledged Friday the peak summer months will challenge the company’s ability to generate enough electricity.
Tom Fallgren, vice president for energy generation with PNM, said he currently has no reserve margin for July and August, adding temporary outages aren’t out of the question.
“We obviously have a significant concern,” Fallgren said in an interview Friday afternoon.
Fallgren said PNM has plans for “brownouts” that typically involve rotating customer outages for one to four hours — usually called rolling blackouts.
PNM, an investor-owned company, is the state’s largest energy provider, supplying electricity to about 525,000 residential and business customers in many parts of the state.
Fallgren said he is “looking at every option” to find additional power. A filing with the Public Regulation Commission this week suggested PNM may consider keeping the coal-fueled San Juan Generating Station open beyond its June closing date.
PNM said in the document it “continues to evaluate all possible options for resolving the summer 2022 resource deficiencies including a temporary extension of up to three months operation” of the San Juan plant.
Spokesman Ray Sandoval said the company faces a supply chain crisis that has delayed the solar energy projects that were supposed to provide replacement energy. Sandoval said climate change also throws unexpected obstacles into the scenario.
PNM also points to the fact that its plan for replacement energy wasn’t accepted by the commission in 2020. PNM had hoped to use some natural gas as replacement power, but that wasn’t permitted.
“We know the summer’s going to be kind of difficult,” Sandoval said Friday. “Our priority is going to be, number one, to make sure people have reliable electricity.”
PRC chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said the commission is concerned, “especially as the summer peak is looming.” The summer peak refers to the demand for electricity from June through September.
“And the prospect of brownouts and blackouts is not good, and we have to do everything we can to avoid that,” Maestas said Friday.
PNM for months has suggested summer could be tough. Contractors have warned several solar power projects will not be finished in time because of supply chain issues.
Fallgren said he still has a few months to find energy on markets, from other companies and in other ways, although he has explored those options.
“We haven’t given up on that,” he said. “Certainly every day I’m calling people, talking with people, pursuing people” to free up energy for PNM.
New Mexico is not learning from the facts that have emerged in Germany about over-reliance on intermittent alternative energy sources: "A new report by consulting giant McKinsey finds that Germany's Energiewende, or energy transition to renewables, poses a significant threat to the nation's economy and energy supply.
One of Germany's largest newspapers, Die Welt, summarized the findings of the McKinsey report in a single word: "disastrous."
"Problems are manifesting in all three dimensions of the energy industry triangle: climate protection, the security of supply and economic efficiency," writes McKinsey."
And: "But McKinsey issues its strongest warning when it comes to Germany's increasingly insecure energy supply due to its heavy reliance on intermittent solar and wind. For three days in June 2019, the electricity grid came close to black-outs.
"Only short-term imports from neighboring countries were able to stabilize the grid," the consultancy notes."
And most importantly: "As a result of Germany's energy supply shortage, the highest observed cost of short-term "balancing energy" skyrocketed from €64 in 2017 to €37,856 in 2019.
"It can be assumed that security of supply will continue to worsen in the future," says McKinsey.
Renewables are causing similarly high price shocks in other parts of the world including Texas, Australia, and California."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2019/09/05/renewables-threaten-german-economy-energy-supply-mckinsey-warns-in-new-report/?sh=5cac5448e482
According to a New York Times article the case of the "No, wind farms aren't the main cause of the Texas blackouts. The state's widespread electric failure was largely due to frozen natural gas pipelines. That didn't stop advocates for fossil fuels from trying to shift the blame." Even their flat-earther governor said that same thing at first. Then realizing that that fact would upset the state's fossil fuel industry, Abbott went on to the Sean Hannity show (another sterling example of intelligence) to reverse himself and place the blame on solar and wind. What a joke!
And so it begins. ENRON pulled this same garbage.
Oh. Is this a retaliation because they were shot down over the Avangrid merger? Thanks, PNM. Thanks for looking out for your customers, especially the elderly, those who are home-bound, and for babies and small children. Thank you for caring.
The state’s widespread electricity failure was largely caused by freezing natural gas pipelines.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/17/climate/texas-blackouts-disinformation.html
Rolling Blackouts are the price we all pay for the Progressive's unrealistic demands that we use alternative energy sources. Rolling Blackouts should never happen in the US - I'd much prefer we use oil, gas, and nuclear energy to ensure there are always the energy flows that every home, business, hospital, and other facilities requires regardless of heat or cold temperatures. Rolling Blackouts are a sign of a developing world country and not what one of the richest countries in the world should ever experience.
Totally unacceptable! I hope all those occupying the Round House pay attention to this article!
The vast majority of folks would rather get used to a world of temporary shortages and mild discomfort, than a planet so ravaged by fossil fuel driven climate disruption, that most life is no longer sustainable in vast areas.
I'm in the minority of New Mexicans again I guess......[wink]
I continue to hope that the rolling blackouts ONLY impact those folks you mention.
[thumbup]We could only hope......
👎 This minority would prefer nuclear power.
We should live with brownouts because we are evil people that consume electricity. We ought to suffer for our sinful ways. sarc
“Sandoval said climate change also throws unexpected obstacles into the scenario.” Imagine that! PNM was drug kicking and screaming into the 21st century. If they had acknowledged and prepared for climate change “supply chain shortages” wouldn’t matter now. These potential “rolling blackouts” are the direct result of PNM’s lack of planning and climate change denial.
No. These Rolling Blackouts are the direct result of unrealistic expectations by Progressives and their ilk that society can live without a steady stream of oil and gas.
🤙
[thumbup]Exactly Mr. Rabkin, and we all know how evil those fossil fuels are. As we used to say to the East Coast when they denied our drilling permits several decades ago, let the bast...s freeze in the dark.
Yes. Bad planning for the future.
That's what you get for not approving the merger, PNM will show everyone how vindictive they can be if they don't get their way.
Yes, that and the fact that when a grid has a high % of intermittent renewables, that are not reliable base load like fossil fuels and nuclear are, and with no storage capability, the grid is entirely unreliable. "Both the heat-driven August 2020 electricity shortage in California, and the cold-driven February 2021 shortage in Texas, were caused in large part by over-reliance, not under-reliance, on weather-dependent renewables like solar panels and wind turbines. "
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2021/04/20/why-renewables-cause-blackouts-and-increase-vulnerability-to-extreme-weather/?sh=3b3109f34e75
[thumbup]
To pin the Texas energy shortage on renewables is laughable and verifiably false. All reports show the state's power plants shut down due to freezing weather and lack of fuel. It says as much in this article you're pointing to. The plants and their controlling entities chose not to winterize and the lack of state regulation allowed them to do so. Federal regulation would have mandated it but Texas carved out its own power-grid to sidestep this.
PNM seems to be saying that the expected capacity of the new plant is now delayed due to supply chain issues. How is this related to anything you seem to be arguing. New Mexico (or any other western state) is not CA or TX.
As a former member of ERCOT, I now better, and most intelligent sources do too: "Unsurprisingly, the failure of wind has sparked a competing narrative that fossil fuel plants were the real cause of power outages. This claim can be quickly dispelled with a look at data from ERCOT, the state’s electricity regulator. Even though the extreme cold had frozen cooling systems on coal plants and natural gas pipelines, the state’s coal plants still upped their output by 47% in response to increasing demand. Natural gas plants across the state increased their output by an amazing 450%. Fossil fuels have done yeoman’s work to make up for wind’s reliable unreliability."
And:"Last year, wind overtook coal as Texas’ second largest source of electricity generation. The most recent federal data indicates that, in October last year, natural gas provided 52% of the Lonestar state’s electricity, while wind generated about 22%, coal kicked in 17%, and nuclear added 8%. The rise of wind means unreliable energy is increasingly relied on for the energy grid."
The loss of ALL the wind power was huge blow, even reliable fossil fuels could not make up in a short period of time.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/02/22/renewable-energy-part-cause-texas-blackouts-column/6772677002/
You are a former member of the regulatory committee responsible for an oversight causing $195B in damages, that is great for you. The way the rest of us without this background know that this is bunk is that the same storm swept through NM (and Oklahoma and Kansas) on the same week and none of the power plants or renewable generators failed. Same thing happens for months on end in Wyoming and Montana every year.
Mr. Green, your energy ignorance is showing. All those states are interconnected to the western and eastern electricity grids, most of Texas is a stand alone system. When those states need extra power, when the wind isn't blowing or the sun isn't shining, they buy it off those huge grids and balance, the majority of Texas can't do that.
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=27152
I understand how this works just fine. That Texas cut itself off from available supply AND failed to winterize its plants and pipelines like all other plants in the U.S. is precisely the issue here. Neither of these direct causes have anything to do with renewable capacity on the grid, your claims are transparently dishonest in this regard. Nor does this relate to PNM's announcement for NM in any way.
Or, rolling blackouts are what we get when PNM is expected to rely on alternative power sources.
[thumbup]It is a logical, natural result.........get used to it or get over it.
[thumbup]
