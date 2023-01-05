Public Service Company of New Mexico workers found the culprit behind an on-again, off-again power outage Wednesday that left thousands of residents without electricity.
The perpetrator was a "snow-weighted branch from a tree that kept touching the primary line on and off," PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote in an email Thursday.
PNM crews found the tree off Gonzales Road on the east side of the city shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sandoval said.
The affected primary — or feeder line — is 90 miles long, with 25% overhead and 75% underground.
"Our crews had to walk, foot by foot, in order to locate the problem, which is a slow process to ensure a thorough and safe approach," Sandoval wrote.
Crews walked 4 1/2 miles before finding the weighted tree branch shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday off Gonzales Road on the east side of the city, Sandoval said in an interview. It then took about 15 minutes to cut the branch away and another half hour or so to replace an insulator that had been disrupted by the branch, he said.
The first outage took place shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, dimming lights, shutting down computers and slowing or stopping service at many downtown restaurants and businesses.
That outage affected about 8,300 customers. More than a third of those customers had power restored within an hour, and all were restored by 12:13 p.m.
But just hours after residents returned to a normal work day with expectations of light and life as normal, another outage occurred in mid-afternoon, affecting more than 5,000 customers.
He said more than half of those customers had power restored by 4:10 p.m.
Many others went without power well into the evening. Neighborhoods along East Alameda Street and Palace Avenue remained dark until at least 11:30 p.m.
Chris Harvey, one of the owners of Geronimo restaurant on Canyon Road, said while his staff served a first round of diners by candlelight shortly after 6 p.m. — with a generator powering the kitchen — he canceled the second round of diners due to arrive at 8:15 p.m.
He said he was more concerned about people who were left without heat in their homes and apartments rather than the loss of business.
If the outages affected other Santa Fe businesses, few if any let the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce know, said Bridget Dixson, head of the chamber.
"I think everyone weathered it," she said. "I don't think it was significant [to businesses]. They were probably taking a moment to catch their breath after the holidays."
She said the chamber, on St. Michael's Drive near midtown, did not lose power.
Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski said just one school — Atalaya Elementary — was closed due to the outage. Students who did not get picked up by their parents by 12:30 p.m. were transported by school bus to Wood Gormley Elementary School to finish the day, he said.
He said power was restored to Atalaya early Thursday morning.
Sandoval said PNM crews began looking for the problem immediately after the first outage. He said two PNM substations — one in Pecos and one at Fort Marcy Park — experienced power interruptions Wednesday morning. Crews reenergized the Pecos substation in the morning and the Fort Marcy one in late afternoon.
He said PNM plans to examine the power feeder at the Fort Marcy park location "to see if it needs to be rebuilt and what contingencies for switching there will be available."