Public Service Company of New Mexico workers found the culprit behind an on-again, off-again power outage Wednesday that left thousands of residents without electricity.

The perpetrator was a "snow-weighted branch from a tree that kept touching the primary line on and off," PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote in an email Thursday.

PNM crews found the tree off Gonzales Road on the east side of the city shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sandoval said. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community