Public Service Company of New Mexico argued in a document filed Thursday the Public Regulation Commission failed to heed state law in a case it decided in December.
The commission late last year rejected PNM's plan to abandon the Four Corners Power Plant and also rejected its method of financing the abandonment.
In a sometimes sharply worded appeal to the New Mexico Supreme Court, PNM argued the commission "has refused to apply the Energy Transition Act" to the case.
The 2019 Energy Transition Act is aimed in part at incentivizing PNM to abandon the coal-burning Four Corners Power Plant and San Juan Generating Station. The law gives PNM the chance to pay off remaining debt on those plants with 25-year, low-interest bonds that will be paid off by PNM customers.
The commission rejected PNM's plan to get out of Four Corners because the utility company, it said, failed to identify the renewable energy resources it would use in the power plant's place.
PNM says the commission's hearing examiner, who is a quasi-judge with recommending authority, advised the commission to approve the plan. However, the commission decided against it. PNM argues the commission failed to use the "public benefit test" of whether the positive elements of leaving the plant outweigh the costs.
Among elements that came up in the commission's analysis was whether the commission still has the right to review the "prudence," or wisdom, of some of the capital investments the bonds would pay for.
PNM says it does not, and PNM says the commission rejected the plan "in furtherance of another bite at the apple" — the desire to scrutinize the capital investments.
PNM's plan includes issuing $271 million in bonds under the Energy Transition Act. PNM has argued its proposal will save customers anywhere from $30 million to $300 million.
Those savings are compared to what it would cost customers if PNM stayed in the Four Corners plant for about nine more years. The savings, PNM said, would come from the low interest offered by the energy transition bonds, the lower cost of renewable energy and other factors.
The proposal calls for PNM to leave the power plant at the end of 2024 and give its share of plant ownership to Navajo Transitional Energy Co.
Some commissioners said during their analysis of the proposal it doesn't meet the 2019 state law's primary goal, which is to see that the two power plants stop operating and polluting.
Even with PNM's departure, they said, Four Corners will continue to operate for at least several more years under other owners, such as Navajo Transitional Energy, Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power.
PNM filed notice in January with the state Supreme Court that it would appeal the commission's ruling. The document filed Thursday contained PNM's specific arguments.
