Public Service Company of New Mexico said its move to join a consortium of energy companies has been a money-saver for customers.
PNM announced this month that its entry into the Western Energy Imbalance Market in April has saved customers a total of about $9 million.
The electric utility said being a part of the group enables it to automatically identify lower-cost energy sources from a large region and to purchase at that price. PNM covers a broad swath of the state.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said since joining the organization, PNM has saved residential customers an average of $7.25 on their billsand expects that figure to increase with continued participation in the organization.
Sandoval also said when the New Mexico company has excess energy, it sells the energy at a profit, which increases the benefit to customers.
PNM joined the group in April. The consortium includes companies in Arizona, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and other states, with more companies expected to join soon. The compact started in 2014.
