Public Service Company of New Mexico is preparing to overhaul its power grid, installing new “smart meters” and revamped infrastructure that could help restore blackouts and implement new renewable energy projects.

In a Monday filing with the state Public Regulation Commission, the company requested to embark on a six-year “grid modernization” effort with $344 million in upgrades to its distribution system.

The investment is likely to result in higher utility bills for customers.

