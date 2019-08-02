Public Service Company of New Mexico on Friday reported a loss of nearly $76 million during the previous quarter of the year, a fact the company blames on having to write off more than $100 million in costs — including capital expenditures at the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington and 2015 investment in the Palo Verde nuclear plant in Arizona — that were not allowed by state regulators.
And part of the loss was the fault of the on the weather, utility officials said.
“Significantly milder temperatures in the second quarter of 2019 compared to higher than normal temperatures in the second quarter of 2018” decreased the demand for electricity, the company said in a news release issued Friday.
“Temperatures, and financial results, during the quarter reflected New Mexico’s mildest second quarter in 20 years,” Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources’ chairman, president and CEO, said in the release.
Lisa Goodman, an investor relations manager at PNM said Friday that the $76 million loss would have been about $13 million less if the state had experienced the same weather as last year.
In May the state Supreme Court upheld the Public Regulation Commission's decision earlier in the year that PNM’s 2015 investment in the Palo Verde nuclear plant in Arizona was imprudent, as were capital expenditures at the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
Chuck Eldred, the company’s chief financial officer, said PNM’s budgets are flexible and that the company would be able to align its costs with revenues for the remainder of the year. He said PNM would offset the losses by “managing the timing of when vacancies are filled as well as lowering our results-based bonus compensation” — which means PNM executives will be bringing home less money this year.
