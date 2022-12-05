A PNM crew covers a splice box Monday after repairing an outage in Eldorado. Ron Darnell, senior vice president for public policy for the utility, said if a rate hike is approved, residential customers would pay approximately 75 cents more each month.
Public Service Company of New Mexico described its first rate hike request in six years as “modest” and pitched it as necessary to help the utility overhaul its power grid and initiate new renewable energy projects.
Ron Darnell, senior vice president for public policy for the utility, said the new rates, if approved by the state Public Regulation Commission, would not go into effect until January 2024.
In an October filing with the Public Regulation Commission, PNM asked for the authority to begin a six-year grid modernization project with $344 million in upgrades to its distribution system. The filing estimated a first-year billing increase of 1.74 percent, or an average of about $1.20 per month for residential customers.
But in a news conference Monday, Darnell said the total average impact for residential customers will be lower than 1 percent, or about 75 cents a month. However, when commercial and industrial rates are added in, the overall increase would be about 9 percent.
Darnell said the lower cost for residential customers is based on the average number of those who use about 600 kilowatts of electricity every month. He said 56 percent of the more than half-million people PNM serves fall into that average range.
The rate hike request comes amid controversy over the utility’s closing of the San Juan Generating Station. In the spring, several advocacy groups charged PNM with trying to double-bill customers for costs associated with the closing. The utility had proposed delaying rate adjustments at the time it shut down units of the power plant in Northwest New Mexico.
The commission rejected the utility company’s finance plan and ordered it to issue customer credits immediately following the shutdown.
PNM appealed the order to the state Supreme Court and asked the court to stay the implementation of the rate credits until after the case is resolved. Early in November, the court granted the stay.
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, an intervenor in the court case, said those savings should be reflected not in rate increases but credits to customers.
“They’re taking money for something there are no costs for,” she said in an interview Monday. “There are no costs for San Juan, yet they continue to charge us for that.”
The Public Regulation Commission, which regulates electric and gas utilities, transportation systems and telecommunications in the state, is on the verge of a voter-approved overhaul which will result in of three commissioners appointed by the governor.
A nominating committee last week sent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham the names of nine finalists for her consideration. Lujan Grisham is expected to choose the three new commissioners, who will begin serving in January, sometime this month.
PNM’s proposed grid updates would apply to the company’s entire service area and are a response to the state’s zero-carbon initiatives stemming from the 2019 Energy Transition Act.
About $171 million of the PNM investment would go into upgrading the analog meters used by most of PNM’s customers to a system of smart meters. The new technology, officials said, would provide real-time data to PNM and its customers that could help the company respond to power outages and result in customer savings in the long run.
That new metering structure was one of the recommendations made by an advisory group convened by the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department as a result of the 2019 legislation.
PNM also plans to ask the commission to do away with a rule charging customers who use a debit or credit card an additional $2 for that transaction and another charging an additional $1 transaction for customers who pay at Western Union facilities. Those extra fees would be rolled into the base rate increase for all customers, Darnell said.
Though Darnell said this is the first rate increase PNM has requested since 2016, the company has initiated several fuel and power adjustment increases over the past few years. The clause allows adjustments — up to 5 percent — without approval from regulators.
Darnell said those adjustments are not “subject to us making money” and said they sometimes work in customers’ favors if fuel prices decrease. “It does give them a break if fuel goes down,” he said.
Darnell said the PRC will assign a hearing on the proposed rate hike. He said PNM expects “a final decision within 10 to 13 months.”