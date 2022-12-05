120522PNM_LS_1.JPG

A PNM crew covers a splice box Monday after repairing an outage in Eldorado. Ron Darnell, senior vice president for public policy for the utility, said if a rate hike is approved, residential customers would pay approximately 75 cents more each month.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Public Service Company of New Mexico described its first rate hike request in six years as “modest” and pitched it as necessary to help the utility overhaul its power grid and initiate new renewable energy projects.

Ron Darnell, senior vice president for public policy for the utility, said the new rates, if approved by the state Public Regulation Commission, would not go into effect until January 2024.

In an October filing with the Public Regulation Commission, PNM asked for the authority to begin a six-year grid modernization project with $344 million in upgrades to its distribution system. The filing estimated a first-year billing increase of 1.74 percent, or an average of about $1.20 per month for residential customers.

A PNM crew covers a splice box Monday after repairing an outage in Eldorado.

