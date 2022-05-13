Sensitive to its image and reputation, Public Service Company of New Mexico conducted a survey and did extensive strategizing regarding its departure from the San Juan Generating Station.
PNM's abandonment from the coal-burning power plant in northwestern New Mexico has become an issue because some organizations accuse the utility company of not living up to its plan and of hoping to double-bill customers while paying off remaining San Juan expenses. PNM will abandon the plant in two steps this year, one in the summer and the second in the fall.
Records generated in a case brought to the state Public Regulation Commission this year by organizations that suspect PNM's intentions reveal a utility company concerned about how its handling of the matter will be perceived.
A draft of one PNM inside communication reads, "This runs the risk of looking like a corporate shell game, eroding our credibility for future proposals and planning."
A spokesman for PNM said in an interview Friday that critics' accusations are illogical, unfair and inaccurate. "They can spin it any way they want," Ray Sandoval said. "I get that it's popular to dog-pile on a utility."
He said PNM couldn't charge twice for the same costs if it tried because the Public Regulation Commission scrutinizes its expenses and revenues. "There's nothing that allows us to double dip," Sandoval said. "We have to file everything."
Western Resource Advocates and other organizations filed a brief with the commission early this year contending the utility company didn't intend to fulfill a plan for paying off the debt from the San Juan Generating Station.
Other groups and government entities have joined Western Resource Advocates in the matter, including the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and New Energy Economy.
At issue is whether PNM should do three things about the same time — abandon the power plant; issue long-term, low-interest bonds made available by the 2019 Energy Transition Act to cover remaining plant debt; and give customers a credit, or discount, for payments they have already made for the plant.
The commission referred the case to two of its hearing examiners, Anthony Medeiros and Ashley Schannauer, who act as recommending judges for the commission. They are expected to oversee the collection of evidence and hold hearings in the case.
The groups contend PNM hopes to continue billing customers for costs after leaving San Juan Generating Station, then charging them again when they float some $360 million in bonds in a year or two to cover those assets from San Juan and some other expenses. PNM has denied that it would do such a thing.
Mariel Nanasi, who leads the Santa Fe organization New Energy Economy, said evidence already gathered in the case shows PNM officials have been "blatant and intentional about how they're going to try to spin what I think is their malfeasance."
The company has said that when it adjusts its rates before the PRC in 2023 or 2024, it will give customers a credit for the San Juan costs.
Pat O'Connell, a deputy director with Western Resource Advocates, said he has looked over the documents. "What I see in there is they [PNM] know that this plan had the potential to be controversial," O'Connell said Friday evening. "It reveals that they were doing something different than what people expected."
Some of the internal communications:
- "Frame the narrative, 'This decision balances customer services and affordability.' ”
- "Continue to maintain control of the message, mitigate risks."
- "What we say must enhance and not hurt next rate case messaging."
PNM hired a Colorado marketing firm for $7,500 to survey 37,204 customers in an effort to find what "messaging" would be most successful.
O'Connell said Friday, "I wish they'd spend that time and effort on coming up with a better plan."
Sandoval said it made no sense to think PNM was doing something underhanded when it surveyed so many customers. "We're double-dipping for what purpose? To take the PR hit and make us look stupid?" he asked.
He said the utility company deals in complicated issues and it needs to figure out how to communicate those to the public. He said part of the problem was that PNM's critics don't understand the complexities. "It would probably help us if some of the nonprofits ran a business."
Sandoval said it's frustrating when facts get turned around and used against PNM. "I work for a good company," he said.