As a heat wave tests the state’s electricity resources this week, the Public Service Company of New Mexico says customers can help the utility and themselves with energy frugality.
Santa Fe temperatures are expected to hit 90, providing a test of the adequacy of the power supply through peak demand in warm-weather months.
For months, PNM and the state Public Regulation Commission expressed concern about having adequate electricity this summer. The worldwide supply crisis has delayed or derailed the construction of some new solar facilities in New Mexico that are intended to replace power from the coal-fueled San Juan Generating Station after PNM shuts it down. But worry was allayed by PNM’s decision to keep part of the plant open through September, three months longer than expected.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote Monday in an email the company should have as good as, “or better, reliability for summer of 2022” than it has had any other summer.
Sandoval also said “the most affordable and most environmentally friendly electron is the one that never has to be produced. So, we ask our customers to be cognizant of their energy usage this summer — not only to help keep their bills lower but to help ensure adequate supply.”
Sandoval and PNM, the largest electricity utility in the state, with more than 525,000 customers, sent out conservation tips Monday. Those include:
- Keeping doors and windows closed when using air conditioning, setting the thermostat as high as comfort allows, and turning off air conditioning or raising the thermostat when leaving a home for an extended period.
- Turning off air conditioning and opening windows to keep a place cool, if that’s an option; using ceiling fans; drawing blinds and shades to block sunlight during the hottest part of the day.
- Using the microwave instead of the oven when possible.
- Avoiding use of laundry machines and dishwashers during the hottest part of the day.
The company offers a rebate program for customers who have swamp coolers, window units and some other cooling methods. It also operates a recycling program in which the company gives $75 for old, working refrigerators and freezers and provides free pickup of the units.
PNM also provides free energy checkups virtually or in person to determine ways customers’ residences may be more energy efficient and advice on which new appliances are right for a home. The checkups are limited and given on a first come, first served basis. For information, call 855-775-6491.
PRC Chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said the commission requires monthly filings from PNM about its energy supply and demand, and the utility’s information “shows that we are fine for the summer.”
However, summer 2023 is a different matter. While PNM has adequate reserves for this summer, there is currently no reserve for next summer.
“For 2023, we have some challenges ahead,” Maestas said.
Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque also said she believes the summer power supply will be adequate. “Well, we go by what they tell us,” Hall said of PNM managers. “And they have indicated that they believe that they’re all right.”
Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar of northwestern New Mexico said the commission insists the public be informed of how those details are looking. “And we want to make sure the people of New Mexico, especially PNM customers, are taken care of.”