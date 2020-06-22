Public Service Company of New Mexico is offering a $150 credit to low-income customers struggling to pay their electric bills.
Customers can apply to the PNM Helping Hand Tuesday program from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following three Tuesdays: June 23, June 30 and July 7. To apply, call 505-967-8045.
Eligible customers must have a monthly household income below $1,595 for one person, $2,155 for two, $2,717 for three, $3,275 for four, $3,835 for five, $4,395 for six, $4,955 for seven, and $5,515 for eight, according to PNM.
The $150 credit will be applied to an eligible applicant's account within two days of receiving verification of being enrolled in the Helping Hand program.
Applicants must provide digital copies of proof of income and identification for everyone living in the home; a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program approval letter dated 2019 or 2020 from the New Mexico Human Services Department and a PNM bill. If an applicant has no income, proof of that is required, such as verification of enrollment in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Since mass layoffs began in March following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico, the utility also has paused shut-offs of electric service for nonpayment.
