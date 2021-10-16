Estevan Anaya knows all the back roads around Santa Fe. Sleet, rain, shine, snow: He wakes before dawn to walk miles each day, sometimes dodging aggressive dogs and wild animals in the mountains along the way.
No, he's not a mailman; he reads electric meters for Public Service Company of New Mexico. He also looks out for anything amiss on his routes — and recently found a woman struggling to breathe while on a road near Richards Avenue.
He dropped his duties and called an ambulance, then followed dispatchers' instructions to keep the shaking woman awake and lead her through breathing exercises to calm her.
"That was a major one," he said about the customers he has encountered who need assistance, adding, "I always like to help when I can."
Anaya isn't alone in his good Samaritan tendencies while on the job. While reading meters in early October, co-worker Chris Chavez helped a man recovering from brain surgery who was hit by a rolling car.
Chavez called an ambulance and used the PNM system to contact the man's wife, a customer.
In Silver City, a meter reader administered first aid to a customer who took a nasty fall in January, according to a news release from the utility company.
"Being a meter reader, you have to be aware of your surroundings," Anaya said.
Anaya said he always notices if something is off on his routes, which are assigned each morning. As more people work from home through the pandemic, he noted, he has had many more in-person interactions.
A lifelong Santa Fe resident, Anaya, 33, said he took the job with PNM because it sounded "really fun and interesting." And it can be. Sometimes customers leave snacks and water outside for him.
But it's a lot of work. Anaya and Chavez are two of only 11 meter readers in Santa Fe tasked with tracking 78,000 electric meters each month.
"They may be a small number, but they're a mighty number," said PNM spokeswoman Shannon Jackson during a recent interview. "They do quite a bit in Santa Fe."
For Anaya, the size of the local staff means he must collect data from 350 to 1,000 meters each workday. And he must be diligent: The average reading accuracy among meter readers for PNM is 99.84 percent, according to a news release.
"People don't assume it's a hard job," Anaya said. "But there's really a lot more to it. You got to know your customers, know the areas, all the roads."
Assigned to different parts of the city each day, Anaya will often walk eight to 12 miles.
His favorite place to track meters is in neighborhoods near the sweeping Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where he sometimes runs into deer and bobcats.
"You've got to be aware of snakes," Anaya said. "And entering people's property, you have to be aware of dogs, of course."
