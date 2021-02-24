Rolling blackouts nailed Texas last week and California last summer.
Peak demand, Mother Nature and aging infrastructure caught power companies in those states off guard and often left customers in the dark — occasionally, with electric bills in the thousands of dollars.
Public Service Company of New Mexico officials said they've tried to learn lessons from Texas to avoid a similar fate in New Mexico.
“They had a systemic issue,” said Tom Fallgren, PNM’s vice president of generation. “All the electricity they had available would not meet they needs they had.”
Texas deregulated its electrical grid in 1999, resulting in a market-based patchwork of power generators, transmission companies and energy retailers. Some offered variable-rate pricing that soared as wholesale natural gas prices rose this month. And many Texas electric lines are not winterized to deal with subzero temperatures.
“It’s a free market, energy-only system,” Fallgren said. “Power generators don’t have any obligation to have power available. The market drives that.”
The winter storm that crippled Texas was a rare occurrence, and a free market system does not have any incentive to prepare for a worst-case scenario, he added.
“Are you going to be available for one week [of extreme conditions] every 10 years?” Fallgren said. “The big lesson for us is resource adequacy is critical.”
Fallgren said a lot of planning is based on the past, but he acknowledged New Mexico's Energy Transition Act and the debacle in Texas are prompting PNM to be prepared for catastrophic issues.
“You probably have to plan for more extreme events,” Fallgren said. “We have reserve margins — the additional capacity you have on the system to meet demand above peak load. We will advocate increasing our reserve margin.”
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said the utility will continue to seek diverse power sources, including increasing solar and wind options.
“Texas is a good reminder that you have to balance the resources you have locally and the resources you can lean on in the market,” he said.
“The way we are doing our resource planning is doubling down on you can’t lean on the market, doubling down on you have to increase your reserve margin and doubling down to consider more extreme weather conditions,” Fallgren said. “For us, it reinforces our path.”
PNM winterized its power generating facilities after the severe 2011 winter.
“The message is: In order to be sustainable, you have to be reliable,” Fallgren said. "The real lesson learned is about the policymakers. I think the lesson there is: Are we all understanding the breadth and depth of the system?
“People look at easy options and easy solutions,” Fallgren added. “The electric grid is the most complicated system built by man.”
The Texas power debacle spilled into Eastern New Mexico. But Amarillo-based Xcel Energy, which serves several cities along the Texas border, reported its customers will not see the extreme billing spikes taking place in the Lone Star State.
“The news about huge spikes in customer bills we’ve been seeing are focused on certain customers within the ERCOT area of Texas who had signed up for variable rate pricing," Xcel President David Hudson said in a news release. “We are able to recover those costs [of unusually high natural gas prices] over time in a manner that won’t greatly impact our customers.”
