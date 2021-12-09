Residents in the Santa Fe area have expressed concern and annoyance at a low-flying black helicopter that has been hovering over the city for several days.
The mysterious aircraft has prompted numerous calls and emails to The New Mexican — and many more calls to the local 911 dispatch center.
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center, which has struggled with severe staffing shortages in recent months, has been so inundated with complaints about the helicopter, in fact, that the city of Santa Fe sent an alert Thursday to subscribers of its emergency notification system revealing the chopper’s mission — high-tech power line inspections — and imploring residents to stop calling 911 to report it.
Dispatch center director Bernard “Buster” Brown, who stepped into the job last month, said the center has been getting “each day, probably 30 to 40 calls” for the last week and a half.
Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state’s largest electric utility, hired EDM International Inc. of Fort Collins, Colo., to conduct the aerial inspections of its power lines as part of a wildfire mitigation program.
The helicopter uses a camera to capture high-resolution images, which will be reviewed for vegetation that could pose problems, any right-of-way issues and the integrity of PNM equipment, the company said in a news release.
PNM spokesman Eric Chavez wrote in an email the helicopters will be used to conduct inspections from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting; the project is expected to be complete at the end of January.
The initiative comes amid a La Niña climate pattern that forecasters believe will bring warm, dry weather throughout the winter as New Mexico and much of the Western U.S. have wrangled with ongoing severe drought conditions, heightening concerns about fire dangers.
