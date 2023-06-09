Water infrastructure at the now-shuttered San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico is being repurposed to help nearby communities deal with their water woes.

Public Service Company of New Mexico, which operated the coal-fired power plant and closed it down in 2022, has been working with the Navajo Nation, the city of Gallup and the federal Bureau of Reclamation to transferr the decommissioned plant's water infrastructure to them, PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson said.

At an event in Fruitland on Friday morning, the power company announced the transfer of all the plant's water infrastructure, including its water intake facilities, a diversion channel and a pumping station on the San Juan River.

