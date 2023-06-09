Water infrastructure at the now-shuttered San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico is being repurposed to help nearby communities deal with their water woes.
Public Service Company of New Mexico, which operated the coal-fired power plant and closed it down in 2022, has been working with the Navajo Nation, the city of Gallup and the federal Bureau of Reclamation to transferr the decommissioned plant's water infrastructure to them, PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson said.
At an event in Fruitland on Friday morning, the power company announced the transfer of all the plant's water infrastructure, including its water intake facilities, a diversion channel and a pumping station on the San Juan River.
Power plants like the San Juan Generating Station, Jackson said, use quite a bit of water for cooling and generating steam. PNM has a goal of reducing its water use at all its plants by 80% by 2035 and 90% by 2040 — a goal which, Jackson said, the closure of San Juan brought the company closer to.
"We wanted that [infrastructure] to go to the people in the area ... that are in need of a long-term water supply because they are facing extreme scarcity when it comes to water availability," Jackson said.
As part of the larger Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project, the former coal plant's infrastructure will help supply water to about 250,000 people who struggle with water scarcity or in some cases lack running water in their homes. Groundwater levels for Gallup and nearby Navajo communities have dropped about 200 feet over the past decade, Jackson said, and more than 40% of Navajo Nation residents have to haul water to their homes to meet their needs.
"To say that there was a water scarcity is almost an understatement," Jackson said.
When completed, the project will bring water from the San Juan River to the eastern section of the Navajo Nation, the southwestern portion of the Jicarilla Apache Nation and the city of Gallup via about 300 miles of pipeline, 19 pumping plants and two water treatment plants, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. Water deliveries have already begun to communities in some areas, and the San Juan Lateral — the main pipeline and pumping system — is expected to be done in 2028.
New Mexico's two U.S. senators and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury introduced legislation earlier this week to provide more funding for the project and make other changes to the current authorization they view as necessary.
“Amending current law is vital to ensure the Navajo Nation, city of Gallup, and Jicarilla Apache Nation in New Mexico have access to safe, clean and reliable water,” U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Thursday in a news release announcing the legislation. “On the Navajo Nation, approximately 15,500 households live without running water or haul drinking water to their homes. The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project will provide a reliable and more sustainable surface water supply to help improve public health and economic opportunities for the region.”
Specifically, the bill would increase the project's authorized funding to match updated construction costs; extend the project timeline from 2024 to 2029 to allow time for completion; establish trust funds for operations and maintenance costs for the Navajo Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation once construction is complete; and allow the project to expand its service area to reach Navajo communities without running water. The involved parties all support the legislation, according to Luján's office.
"Once fully completed, the project will convey a greatly needed reliable municipal and industrial water supply from the San Juan River to 40 Navajo Nation Chapters located in the eastern side of the Navajo Nation, the City of Gallup, and part of the Jicarilla Apache Nation," Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a statement. "Apart from eight Navajo Nation Chapters, these communities currently rely on a depleting groundwater supply that is of poor quality and inadequate to meet their current and future demands currently."