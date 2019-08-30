Public Service Company of New Mexico and several environmental groups are asking the state Supreme Court to force the Public Regulation Commission to follow the new Energy Transition Act as the state’s largest utility attempts to close the San Juan Generating Station by the end of 2022.
PNM and six other entities on Thursday filed a joint emergency petition with the Supreme Court.
The commission on Aug. 21 had asked PNM to “stop the clock” so the commissioners could evaluate whether the San Juan case falls under the Energy Transition Act — passed by the Legislature earlier this year and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — or should be reviewed under previous state law.
PNM last week said it would not agree to the request, and it claimed the commission was “casting PNM as a scapegoat for a procedural disarray of their own making.”
The Energy Transition Act allows for the utility to recover investments through a process known as securitization — selling bonds that will be paid off by customers. The bonds will fund costs associated with decommissioning the plant in northwest New Mexico, plus severance packages and job training programs for workers there.
The PRC had created a case docket in January to consider PNM’s application to shut down the aging San Juan station near Farmington while the old law was still in place.
PNM subsequently submitted a proposal to close down the power plant under terms outlined in the new law.
PNM filed the emergency petition jointly with Western Resource Advocates, the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, the Sierra Club, IBEW Local 611, the San Juan Citizens’ Alliance and Diné CARE.
“Thursday afternoon, PNM asked the Supreme Court to make clear that the Energy Transition Act applies to the San Juan coal plant filings,” the utility said in a prepared statement. “This comes after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission refused an appeal for clarity on whether they will follow the law. … The Energy Transition Act provides the path forward for the PRC to implement the state’s energy policy for everyone.”
The power company and its environmental partners maintain in the court petition that the publicly elected regulatory commission “has refused to acknowledge that the ETA will be applied to PNM’s July 1 application for abandonment, financing and replacement of San Juan Generating Station.”
It is unclear when the Supreme Court would act on the petition.
“It is important to consider the implications of allowing the NMPRC’s purposeful obstruction of legislative authority to stand,” the petition reads. “In this instance, the PRC has misused its status as a ‘prime mover’ to thwart the Legislature by attempting to manufacture a ‘pending case’ as a purported constitutional bar against applying the ETA.”