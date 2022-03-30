The state Public Regulation Commission referred Public Service Company of New Mexico's plan to finance its San Juan Generating Station abandonment to in-house experts Wednesday, irritating utility officials.
PNM responded to the decision with frustration, suggesting the commission had not done its homework and didn't understand the issues in financing the abandonment of the coal-fired Northwest New Mexico power plant.
"This is kind of crazy," PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said. "Commissioners need to take the time to understand what the record is."
The question of how PNM will pay for remaining costs totaling about $360 million when it departs from San Juan this fall has been at issue for more than a month. Western Resource Advocates and some other organizations filed a brief with the commission in late February, contending the utility didn't intend to live up to its plan for paying off the San Juan debt.
Numerous other groups and government entities have joined in the skepticism, including the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, Bernalillo County and New Energy Economy.
The commission Wednesday referred the case to two of its hearing examiners, Anthony Medeiros and Ashley Schannauer, who act as recommending judges for the commission.
PNM expects to pay off remaining San Juan costs and other expenses over 25 years through low-interest bonds made available through the state Energy Transition Act.
Among other things, Western Resource Advocates has argued PNM was expected to issue those bonds and give customers a credit for payments they have already made for the plant at the time the utility abandons the plant later this year. Western Resource and other groups expressed worry that customers will be double-charged through their monthly bills and by paying off the bonds.
Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar of Northwest New Mexico said she was "deeply concerned."
"I'm sure there are many legal questions," she said. "And that's the reason we voted to appoint the hearing examiner."
Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said it was important that the hearing examiners analyze what's going on. Fischmann called this "part of a pattern" by PNM in which information is "regularly withheld from the commission."
"Once again, this is a case of keeping the commission in the dark, and now we have to make a decision quickly," he said. He also said delaying the issuance of the bonds by many months will force customers to pay higher interest rates.
Commission Chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said he worried PNM planned to delay issuing $40 million in "economic impact mitigation," or assistance to workers and communities that will be hurt by the closure of the plant near Farmington.
Sandoval said in an interview PNM already has allocated $20 million for severance payments and job training related to San Juan's closure. It will issue $20 million more to three state agencies this fall, he said.
He expressed exasperation over the distrust of PNM and what he said were misinterpretations of the electric utility's intentions. While organizations argue the bonds, customer credit and plant abandonment were expected to happen at the same time, PNM says it will provide the credit and issue the bonds when new customer rates go into effect in late 2023 or 2024.
As for Fischmann's criticism about communication, Sandoval said PNM issued a news release last month laying out when it planned to issue the bonds and approximately when new rates would go into effect.
"The idea that the company is hiding things and not being transparent ... we said everything in the Feb. 17 press release," he said. Sandoval said it's "just malarkey" that Western Resource Advocates has won praise from PNM critics as "some sort of sleuth" for ferreting out a change of plans, when in fact the plan was described in the press release.
PNM Resources President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said in a statement Wednesday she was "proud of the way our teams have worked diligently over the last few years to do the right thing for customers.” Vincent-Collawn said PNM "will always look at the big picture and continue to propose solutions in our customers’ best interests.”
