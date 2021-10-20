A notice filed by Public Service Company of New Mexico has befuddled members of the Public Regulation Commission because it implies part of the approval process for expansion of Facebook’s data center can be skirted.
Approval of electricity for the Facebook expansion in Los Lunas has drifted through the summer and early fall because of misunderstandings over energy storage between the commission and PNM.
Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said he wanted no part of acquiescing to a plan that “circumvents the commission’s responsibility to regulate rates” of electricity customers.
PNM, Facebook and Sky Ranch Solar filed a notice this month stating they wanted to waive commission approval because they had agreed to the PRC’s wishes on how much energy storage will be needed. The request didn’t go over well with at least some commission members and staffers during a meeting on Wednesday. A PRC attorney wrote the company’s notice “has created confusion as to PNM’s intent.”
If it’s an innocent misunderstanding over the notice, the commission would like a response filed Friday with “a sworn affidavit confirming this position,” wrote commission attorney Bradford Borman. If PNM agrees to that, he added, the staff “believes that no additional action would be needed in this case.”
New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance, another group that commented for the commission on the situation, disagreed with the panel’s take on the notice. The alliance wrote the PNM notice “violates no regulatory principle, and is not an attempt by PNM to evade, or otherwise skirt, the Commission’s authority.”
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote in an email the company “is required to make a filing this Friday that hopefully will clarify the situation.” He added the utility has done “what they asked us to do” in the case.
Facebook also said in an email it is “working with PNM to move forward with what was approved by the Commission.”
In the summer, the commission clashed with PNM over the company’s request for storage of 100 megawatts of energy, though the Facebook project only needed 50 megawatts of storage to back up the expansion. The commission said the filing was so technical that it couldn’t be sure other customers wouldn’t get hit with additional costs from the project — a contention PNM said wouldn’t happen.
PNM, Facebook and Sky Ranch Solar recently agreed to limit the storage to 50 megawatts. Then came the assertion the companies wanted “to waive the requirement to obtain Commission approval” of the matter. The logic appears to be that they complied with the commission’s wishes and also aborted the part the commission opposed.
Fischmann said during Wednesday’s meeting he is “very much concerned with that issue, and I think it’s really important that we explore it and make sure that we’re not allowing three private parties to decide what financial obligations are for the rest of the customers on the system.”
Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque said Fischmann’s concern was justifiable and Commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said the applicants can’t make such a call unilaterally.
Maestas and Fischmann said they had no desire to slow down an expansion project that would be good for the state. They said they expected to consider the issue again next week, depending on PNM’s response.
