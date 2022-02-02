Public Service Company of New Mexico filed more information Wednesday with the state Supreme Court to support the utility company's appeal of the rejection of its merger plan.
PNM filed a "statement of issues" in its appeal of the Public Regulation Commission's decision against allowing it to merge and come under the umbrella of Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain.
The commission in December unanimously rejected the merger plan. PNM had said it needed the resources of heavyweights like Avangrid and Iberdrola to have the money and command of innovation to fully compete in an era of renewable energy.
But the commissioners expressed dissatisfaction with Avangrid's service record in the Northeast, an investigation into some Iberdrola executives in Spain and multiple other issues.
PNM's filing questions whether the commissioners adequately weighed the benefits of the proposal. Company spokesman Ray Sandoval said Wednesday the commission found "any risk you could come up with" and considered "a parade of horrors" resulting from the merger.
"It's really hard to disprove a negative," Sandoval said.
PNM and its would-be merger partners say the benefits of a merger far outweigh any risks. The companies say they have agreed to give customers rate credits totaling $67 million over three years. They also said they would provide $10 million in late-bill forgiveness and would create 150 jobs in the state.
Among other things, they also said they would allocate $25 million to state economic development efforts; appropriate $12.5 million to Indigenous communities in the northwest corner of the state; and offer $15 million in energy efficiency and weatherization programs for low-income people.
The filing with the state Supreme Court also suggests the commission used "hearsay evidence," or evidence that shouldn't have been considered, in making its decision. And PNM suggests a $10,000 fine assessed against the merger applicants was inappropriate.
The fine was assessed for failing in the spring to be fully forthcoming about service penalties faced by Avangrid.
PNM said there is no time frame in which the state Supreme Court must act on the appeal.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.