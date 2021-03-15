Public Service Company of New Mexico refiled its departure plan Monday for the Four Corners Power Plant after a hearing examiner found its initial proposal insufficient.
PNM intends to unload its ownership interest in Four Corners, near Farmington, by December 2024, selling its share to Navajo Transitional Energy Co.
PNM attempted with Monday's filing to provide more information on various aspects of its sale and abandonment plan, including financial elements, the impact on ratepayers and how the move would benefit the public.
The state Public Regulation Commission still must approve the transaction. There will be a nine-month review period starting this week and ending Dec. 15.
Numerous environmental and consumer groups, including the Sierra Club, continue to keep monitor the situation. The plant's long-term outlook provides a test case for how rapidly coal-fired power may decline and be replaced by renewable energy from sources such as solar and wind.
The Four Corners case also is complicated by the power plant's importance to the Navajo Nation's workforce and economy. Some 360 Native Americans work at the coal mine near the plant, and more work within the plant itself.
The Arizona Public Service Co., majority owner of Four Corners, announced late last week it would begin shutting down for about half a year one of the plant's two remaining units in 2023. This would reduce emissions, the company said.
Steven Michel, deputy director of Western Resource Advocates in Santa Fe, called this helpful.
"But at the end of the day, we're going to need a lot more [emissions relief] than that," he said. "The situation at Four Corners is very important … both from an environmental standpoint and an economic standpoint."
A New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner, Anthony Medeiros, found last month that PNM's filing for the transaction was inadequate.
PNM said Monday it plans to issue about $300 million in bonds when it turns over the plant. This will actually save ratepayers money because interest rates will decline through refinancing, PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said.
Sandoval said the investment for the Four Corners costs "are already in rates today," and thus refinancing will save money.
Mike Eisenfeld, energy and climate program manager for the San Juan Citizens Alliance in Farmington, said Monday his organization and others want renewable energy to replace coal-fueled energy.
"And the key concept is, it has to be in the public interest," Eisenfeld said of the PNM abandonment of the plant.
A small portion of the bond money — $16.5 million — will go toward mitigating the impact of the departure on tribal and local communities.
PNM said customers also would save money if the company exits Four Corners by the end of 2024 as opposed to the end of 2031, as originally expected.
PNM's filing said: "Exiting this coal-fired facility results in economic as well as environmental benefits for customers." PNM says it has identified potential energy replacement resources for customers after the company leaves the coal-burning plant behind.
