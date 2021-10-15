Numerous community and environmental groups this month took a dim view in their final assessments of Public Service Company of New Mexico’s proposal to leave the Four Corners Power Plant.
Most or all of the about 10 groups that commented on PNM’s proposal had objections, some harsher than others. A PNM executive said Friday he knew the reviews weren’t positive but a view of the big picture makes the utility company’s plan a winner.
“I think it’s a very good path,” said Tom Fallgren, a PNM vice president who oversees energy generation. He said of opponents to the plan, “I can’t speak to what conspiracy theories people want to invent.”
Under the proposal, PNM would be removed from the Four Corners Power Plant in northwestern New Mexico at the end of 2024. But the company would give its 13 percent stake in the plant to Navajo Transitional Energy Co., which owns the coal mine that feeds the power plant. Many say NTEC has no incentive to close the coal-fueled, pollution-producing plant any sooner than it must.
A hearing examiner — a quasi-judge in the case — is expected to make a recommendation on PNM’s proposal soon to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The commission probably will rule on the proposal sometime this fall.
Among criticisms and arguments raised by organizations:
- The state’s 2019 Energy Transition Act doesn’t supersede the commission’s authority or a previous ruling by the commission to analyze the wisdom of PNM’s expenditures at the plant in recent years.
- PNM shouldn’t be allowed to float $300 million worth of 20- or 25-year bonds to be paid off by customers, when much of that expense would cover what opponents say were bad PNM investments in Four Corners.
- PNM shouldn’t give its share of Four Corners to NTEC in a deal that could, opponents say, prolong the life of the pollution-producing plant.
“PNM has failed to meet the test established by the Commission for approval of abandonment of the Four Corners Power Plant,” the Public Regulation Commission’s staff wrote in one of the briefs.
PNM plans to use the Energy Transition Act to issue the bonds, in part to cover capital costs at Four Corners that many organizations feel showed poor spending judgment. The commission determined several years ago that it would look at the wisdom of some of those investments the next time PNM filed a proposal to raise customer rates.
In the meantime, the Energy Transition Act passed, PNM hasn’t filed a new rate proposal, and the electricity company hopes to skip the commission’s analysis and have all $300 million in bonds approved with the blessing of the 2019 state law.
The Attorney General’s Office wrote the regulation commission “should not countenance PNM’s efforts to use the ETA as a shield against the sword of accountability for its poor business judgment” alleged by the commission’s staff and others.
The Attorney General’s Office said it could only accept $29.3 million in bonds being “securitized,” or backed, by customers’ electricity payments. The office also said the Energy Transition Act is just one law of a larger set of laws that includes the authority granted to the commission.
Fallgren said the Energy Transition Act gave PNM the opportunity to exit from coal-burning plants, and that is what it intends to do.
“That’s the law of the land,” he said. “And PNM’s simply complying with the law.”
The environmental advocacy group the Sierra Club said allowing PNM’s departure from Four Corners and its handoff to NTEC “would result in the very harms the Energy Transition Act … is intended to prevent.”
Among other things, the act sets goals to reduce carbon emissions, encourages utility companies to get out of coal-fired plants and calls for more use of renewable energy like wind and solar power.
“In the name of getting PNM out of coal, PNM has signed contracts that require other companies to stay in coal,” the Sierra Club wrote. The group offered some of the toughest assessments of the PNM proposal.
“PNM’s application is a cynical attempt to misuse the ETA,” the Sierra Club said. “In continually invoking the the ETA, PNM acts as if saying the acronym ‘ETA’ automatically requires the Commission to grant all PNM’s requests.”
PNM has said it will save customers money by getting low rates on bonds through the Energy Transition Act and moving to renewable energy sources. PNM estimates it will save $30 million to $300 million through this plan compared to the cost of staying in Four Corners for 10 more years. Fallgren said it’s “undisputed that it saves customers money.”
Opponents say clauses in PNM’s agreement with NTEC have the potential to keep the Four Corners plant going longer than would otherwise be the case. Western Resource Advocates, which supports portions of the PNM proposal, recommends removing the elements of the agreement that promote keeping the plant open.
New Energy Economy said PNM “would suffer no harm if the Commission does not approve its application for abandonment” of Four Corners.
Fallgren said he worked
“100-hour weeks” and holidays and weekends to reach an agreement with NTEC and other owners of the plant, including Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power, for PNM to pull out of the plant.
There is no simple alternative to this proposal, Fallgren said.
“And I’m the guy that was there” during the deliberations, he said. “It took us a long time and very delicate negotiations to get to what we have.”
Opponents have “missed the big picture, in my mind,” Fallgren said. “Everybody’s got a right to advocate for their position, but we’d appreciate everybody telling the whole story.”
