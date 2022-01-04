Public Service Company of New Mexico said Tuesday it would extend the deadline to provide relief to customers struggling to pay electric bills because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new deadline to apply for aid through PNM's COVID Customer Relief Fund is March 31, the utility said. Previously, the date was set at the end of 2021.
The program is open to families, small businesses and nonprofits that have past-due electric bills. PNM said there are close to 40,000 customers in New Mexico who are behind on their bills by a total of $13.2 million.
The utility company said verification of household income, copies of identification for all members of the household and a copy of the past-due PNM bill are needed for the application process.
A person or organization can apply for the aid by calling 855-364-2950 or by visiting PNM.com/help. That site provides a list of eligibility requirements.
The utility also announced this week it intends to continue to seek approval for its proposed merger with Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain. The three companies said they would appeal the state Public Regulation Commission's rejection last month of the merger plan to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
The five-member commission voted unanimously to reject the proposal, in part because of Avangrid subsidiaries' performance record in the Northeastern U.S.
PNM and Avangrid said they had pushed the end date for a merger agreement to be settled to April 20, 2023, adding a year to the original date.
The announcements indicate PNM, Avangrid and Iberdrola intend to persist over the long haul if necessary to win approval of the merger plan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.