Public Service Company of New Mexico can extend the life of the San Juan Generating Station without the Public Regulation Commission's consent, the commission said Wednesday.
While the commission members generally said running the coal-fueled power plant for three additional months is the way to keep customers' lights on this summer, some chastised the utility company for the way it handled communications on the matter.
"I do feel there was some fearmongering going on," said Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque.
Hall nevertheless said keeping the power plant open a while longer is the right decision for adequate electric power to be available throughout the summer.
The power plant in northwest New Mexico is expected to stay open through September rather than closing at the end of June, as was originally planned.
PNM and the commission have been at odds over various elements of the utility company's need for additional power during the peak demand period this year. Some commissioners said the company and PNM Resources CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn sent one message to shareholders early this month and a more dire message to the public about possible rolling blackouts.
Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said "different audiences were getting different messages for different purposes." He added PNM "needs to perform much better" with clear messaging to the public.
"The communication side of this was awful. The transparency was awful. The clarity was awful," he said. "And I take a very dim view of that."
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said the situation has been frustrating because the utility company feels it has been open and clear about what's going on.
Sandoval said Vincent-Collawn merely told shareholders early this month she had a list of solutions to the potential summer crisis and if the commissioners accepted them, the crisis would be averted.
"And this was not hyperbole," Sandoval said.
PNM has said the commission put the utility company in a bind when, as a replacement option for San Juan, the commission a couple of years ago chose construction of four solar facilities and ruled out a natural gas option PNM favored.
Construction of the solar facilities has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and the supply chain crisis that followed, creating questions about the power supply.
In a Zoom news conference, Sierra Club attorney Matt Gerhart said Wednesday afternoon no one could have foreseen the pandemic and noted it is "disingenuous and not productive" to "relitigate" the question of replacement resources.
Further, Gerhart said, PNM could have filed a formal appeal to the commission's choice on replacement resources two years ago but didn't.
"I really see this as essentially a bait and switch, right?" Gerhart said. He and Sierra Club colleague Mona Blaber said supplies for construction of a natural gas plant or pipeline for transmission probably would have been held up by the supply crisis as well.
Mike Eisenfeld of San Juan Citizens Alliance said in the news conference the situation doesn't reflect negatively on solar energy over the long run.
"We are really looking forward to the solar projects," Eisenfeld said. "We would ask that they [PNM] get on board with the solar replacement."
