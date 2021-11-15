A Public Service Company of New Mexico executive applauded a hearing examiner Monday for seeing the balance of interests in the utility's departure from Four Corners Power Plant.
The hearing examiner, quasi-judge Anthony Medeiros of the Public Regulation Commission, generally recommended in PNM's favor in the company's proposal to leave the plant at the end of 2024 and turn over its share of the facility to the Navajo Transitional Energy Co.
The proposal still must receive the approval of the five-member PRC, and numerous opponents have tried to stand in the plan's way. The commission is expected to vote next month, but a date hasn't been set.
Tom Fallgren, vice president for energy generation with PNM, said the proposed agreement attempts to balance the needs of customers, environmentalists and the Navajo Nation, which relies on the coal-fueled power plant in Northwest New Mexico for jobs and revenue. Fallgren said Medeiros appreciated those needs.
"I think the balance does work," Fallgren said. "There are a number of critical stakeholders."
The plan would have PNM turn its 13 percent share of the facility to Navajo Transitional Energy Co. Environmentalists cringed at the proposal because it doesn't promote the polluting plant's closure and hands it over to a company with an interest in keeping it open.
"The sticking point is still the transfer to NTEC, and we remain opposed to that," said Mike Eisenfeld of San Juan Citizens Alliance. Some other organizations that oppose the plan have been the Sierra Club, Bernalillo County, the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, New Energy Economy and Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.
Eisenfeld said facilities like Four Corners and San Juan Generating Station, which is expected to close next year, "created a lot of jobs for people" in the Navajo Nation and Northwestern New Mexico.
But coal is in decline and renewable energy is on the rise, he said. "So I suggest that people start putting on their thinking caps and figure out how" to make the transition, he said. "We're all in this together."
Mariel Nanasi, head of New Energy Economy in Santa Fe, said: "We oppose abandonment as do almost all the parties because it prolongs the burning of coal."
In the agreement, Fallgren negotiated a system of "seasonal operations" at Four Corners that he said will reduce the output of one of two units by about half beginning in fall 2023. So there will be a yearly reduction of emissions of about 25 percent, he said.
Nanasi said the fine print of the agreement calls for seasonal operations while preventing closure of the plant until 2027 and possibly 2029. She said the agreement between Navajo Transitional Energy and PNM isn't in the public interest.
Medeiros said PNM should be allowed to issue about $300 million worth of bonds to cover capital costs made at Four Corners in the past few years; agreed with PNM that a variety of factors, including more reliance on renewable energy such as sun and wind, will enable PNM customers to enjoy significant savings; and said the deal will give the Navajo Nation more say over a plant that operates on its land.
All in all, "the proposed sale and transfer is in the public interest," Medeiros wrote. He did ask PNM to remove a clause in the agreement in which it pledged not to vote to close the plant while it remains an owner.
Fallgren said he already has started talking with Navajo Transitional Energy about removing that clause. He said PNM "will do everything in our power to try to comply with that. We're optimistic." Spokesmen with NTEC and the Navajo Nation didn't respond to questions.
Opponents have argued it made no sense environmentally for PNM to dump the plant on Navajo Transitional Energy (which will be paid $75 million by PNM shareholders to take it) because that company is incentivized to keep the plant going for the jobs it provides and revenue it produces.
NTEC would own 20 percent of the plant with PNM's share. Other part-owners are Arizona Public Service, which is the majority owner, Tucson Electric Power and Salt River Project.
Steve Michel of Western Resource Advocates said his organization believed the plan was good for customers. He said PNM deserved to be able to issue $230 million in bonds to cover past capital investments, and that it was good Medeiros wanted the clause removed about not voting to close the plant.
"Generally," Michel said, "we were pleased with the decision he made."
