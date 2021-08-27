The Public Service Company of New Mexico will pay about $1 million for cleanup and replacement costs connected to the collapse of a San Juan Generating Station cooling tower.
New Mexico's largest utility company provided responses this month to the Public Regulation Commission about the June collapse of the tower in Northwest New Mexico. The cause of the fall of the five-story facility hasn't been determined. Nobody was injured.
Public Regulation Commission attorney Judith Amer told the five commissioners this week that PNM answered 13 questions posed by the commission about the collapse.
Amer said PNM awaits a report from a company investigating the situation.
The commission this week considered closing its own docket and doing an inquiry into the matter and decided not to.
"Something went wrong that that thing collapsed," Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to stay in touch with PNM on the matter, at least until an engineering consulting firm, Baltimore-based Jensen Hughes , finishes its work.
"My concern involves the safety of the employees," Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar of Northwest New Mexico said. "And we may have further questions, depending on the analysis."
Amer said PNM conducted an inspection of the tower in June 2020 and found no problems.
She said cleanup, repair and temporary cooling technology is expected to cost $11 million, with $9 million covered by insurance and $1 million by a PNM partner in the San Juan Generating Station, Tucson Electric Power.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said Friday in a text message that the $1 million will not be assessed against customers. Sandoval didn't respond to a question about where the money would come from.
The San Juan plant is scheduled to close next summer because PNM intends to use more renewable energy, such as solar. But the solar projects that were to replace San Juan have fallen behind schedule and keeping the coal-fueled plant open longer than expected is a possibility.
PNM said it informed a PRC staffer after the collapse, but commissioners were perturbed that they weren't told about it for more than a week after the event. Commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said PNM had been "less than transparent and certainly not timely" in notifying commissioners.
PNM said at the time that public disclosure of the accident could cause the company to be gouged on the open market for replacement energy. The company told Amer it would inform the commissioners and staff of such events in the future.
If PNM faces market implications in such an event, it will inform the commission "as long as those communications can occur in a confidential manner," Amer said the company stated.
Maestas also said he wanted "more comprehensive, routine inspections" of PNM facilities.
Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque said she wasn't convinced that a similar incident could not occur elsewhere with a PNM property. "I just feel a little uncertain about that still," Hall said. After all, she said, the tower that fell had been inspected.
Amer reiterated that PNM doesn't know yet why it collapsed. "So it is an open question as to why did this happen," she said.
