Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid of Connecticut say they have acceded to conditions cited by a Public Regulation Commission official in their effort to merge.
The two electric utility companies said Friday they "have agreed to all conditions outlined" by PRC hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer. Schannauer, a kind of recommending judge to the five-member commission, issued a report a couple of weeks ago that was critical of many aspects of the merger effort.
Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM's chief executive officer, said the companies addressed the hearing examiner's concerns and inserted additional regulatory commitments.
"We all want what's best" for New Mexico, Vincent-Collawn said in a news release.
The companies said they hoped their response would help the commission determine the merger is in the state's best interests.
