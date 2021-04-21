Two energy giants that hope to merge in New Mexico announced Wednesday that they had reached "initial" agreements with some of the critics of the move.
Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid of Connecticut said they have made some concessions to make a merger more palatable to skeptics who have questioned whether it is in the public interest.
Critics that have signed on to this initial agreement include the state Attorney General's Office, Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment and Western Resource Advocates.
Among other things, the proposed PNM-Avangrid partnership has agreed to a $50 million rate benefit for customers, up from the original $24.6 million. And PNM-Avangrid has agreed to create 150 jobs, up from 100.
Some critics have found the partnership to be primarily of benefit to PNM shareholders with minimal benefit to PNM customers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
PNM acting in secrecy to the benefit of shareholders, without public access to their negotiations or review of their calculations? The other party in this merger is interested because it appears to be the chance to control the market and make big profits Don't expect results in the public interest. Ratepayers, be prepared to bend over a log, drop your pants, and to never to pull up your pants ever again.
