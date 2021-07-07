The Public Service Company of New Mexico contends a state regulation agency misunderstands details of a proposed expansion to the Facebook data center in Los Lunas.
In a formal filing this week, PNM asks for a rehearing and goes as far as to say its First Amendment rights are violated by a June 23 order by the Public Regulation Commission. The commission’s findings, PNM argues, ask the two companies “to adopt specific terms they do not support.” Further, PNM’s motion says, the commission has ordered PNM and Facebook into mediation that neither needs nor desires.
PNM primarily asks that the matter be reheard by the commission. If no rehearing is allowed, then the commission should issue a final order in the matter so PNM and Facebook will have clarity as they consider if the expansion “will proceed at all,” PNM wrote.
PNM also offers the alternative of holding a workshop with the commission to clarify confusion related to the proposal.
PNM’s request refers to a decision by the commission to send PNM and Facebook back to work to draw up an agreement on how Facebook would pay for energy storage associated with an expansion.
Facebook, which uses a subsidiary’s name, Greater Kudu, throughout most of the documentation in the case, has a large data center that began functioning in Los Lunas two years ago. Facebook hopes to expand that center but needs additional electricity and energy storage.
The commission interpreted the proposal by the two companies as giving Facebook a break as it uses increasing amounts of stored electricity.
The commission said the proposal would place other PNM customers at risk of having to cover millions of dollars.
The commission also asked the two companies to use a mediator to assist the new negotiations. PNM said there is no dispute with Facebook and that if anyone should participate in mediation with PNM, it should be Public Regulation Commission staffers.
The proposed mediation has been called off for now, according to a document filed with the commission, because neither PNM nor Facebook is willing to participate.
PNM says there would be “no net adverse impact” for other customers in the proposed arrangement, despite the commission’s concerns.
“There will be no revenue shortfall” in the deal, PNM said. As for the notion that a financial burden would fall on other customers, PNM stated: “That is incorrect.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.