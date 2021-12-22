Public Service Company of New Mexico filed an appeal Wednesday with the state Supreme Court in the Four Corners Power Plant case.
The Public Regulation Commission last week rejected PNM’s plan to pull out of the coal-burning plant, turn its share of the facility over to Navajo Transitional Energy Co., and issue $300 million in bonds. A chunk of the $300 million was to cover PNM capital expenditures at Four Corners critics contend were unwise.
The commission turned down PNM’s proposal on a 5-0 vote. The decision surprised many because PRC hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros, a quasi-judge, recommended the commission approve the plan.
But members of the PRC said PNM needed to justify the capital expenditures. And the company should provide a specific list of replacement energy resources that would be used, the commissioners said, when PNM would vacate the plant at the end of 2024.
PNM’s filing Wednesday was brief. Spokesman Ray Sandoval said PNM will file a more extensive “statement of issues” with the court within 30 days.
PNM’s proposal for leaving Four Corners met resistance from many community and environmental groups because it didn’t address closure of the plant. In fact, by turning its
13 percent share over to Navajo Transitional, some argued the potential rose for the plant to stay open longer than if PNM just stayed.
That’s because many people from the Navajo Nation work at the plant, and critics say Navajo Transitional might strive to keep it going for the jobs and economic benefits it provides.
Arizona Public Service is the majority owner of the power plant in Northwest New Mexico. Other part owners are PNM, Navajo Transitional, Tucson Electric Power and Salt River Project.
