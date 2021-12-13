Public Service Company of New Mexico announced Monday it has completed the purchase of a transmission line to distribute wind energy.
The utility said in a news release the net cost was $285 million but the purchase will have no impact on the electricity rates of current retail and wholesale customers.
The transmission line, called Western Spirit, was acquired from California-based Pattern Energy and the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority.
The line is 155 miles long and extends in a boxy U shape from the Albuquerque area south to Belen, then east, then north toward Clines Corners.
Much of the energy carried through the transmission line will go to California. PNM on Monday said New Mexico also would benefit from the energy, especially in periods of outage and when backup energy is needed.
"All of this is good for reliability," said PNM Director of Transmission Laurie Williams.
Pattern Energy will pay PNM for the use of the line. Pattern is completing four wind facilities in New Mexico that will utilize it.
Those facilities are in the vicinities of Encino, Duran and Corona in Central New Mexico, said Jeremy Turner, director of New Mexico project development for Pattern Energy. Turner said test power currently is running through it.
PNM's acquisition of the line has been in the works for many months. The plan was announced in May 2019. Pattern and the Renewable Energy Transmission Authority worked together to develop and build the Western Spirit transmission project.
Turner said construction started on the overhead transmission line in October 2020.
Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' president and CEO, said in a news release the Western Spirit transmission line is a positive development for the state.
“This project demonstrates one way New Mexico’s renewable potential can be used to advance the state’s economy, and it also highlights the critical need for transmission investment to achieve the clean energy future,” Vincent-Collawn said.
