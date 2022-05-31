Two major regulatory decisions that went against the Public Service Company of New Mexico now rest in the state Supreme Court, and some contend PNM isn’t eager for a rapid decision.
That’s because a new, three-person, governor-appointed Public Regulation Commission will take over in January, with the five-member elected commission that has played tough with PNM exiting the scene. If the state Supreme Court sent one or both cases back to the commission for further review, some say, it would benefit the utility company to make its case before new commissioners.
Retired Santa Fe utilities attorney Bruce Throne predicted PNM and Avangrid — whose controversial merger proposal is before the Supreme Court — will simply tweak their proposals and reapply late this year or early next year so a new commission will be called on to rule.
In December, the current commission rejected PNM’s application to merge and become part of Avangrid of Connecticut and its parent company, Iberdrola of Spain. A week later, the commission rejected PNM’s proposed method of leaving Four Corners Power Plant. PNM has appealed both decisions to the state Supreme Court.
Asked if he believed PNM was eager to delay matters and get them before a new commission next year, PRC Chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said: “From my perspective, the strategy to delay is already in motion.”
Maestas said that PNM and Avangrid extended their deadline to reach a merger agreement from 2022 to April 2023 indicates that is the case.
Maestas said he believed the commission has treated the utility companies fairly.
Maestas said PNM’s and Avangrid’s recent sponsorships and civic efforts, including a $100,000 wildfire relief donation, represent a “huge charm offensive” directed at improving their image and striving to “maybe even sway the Supreme Court” in their favor.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said the utility’s arguments before the Supreme Court are genuine and substantive.
“We believe that we have real issues before them,” he said of the Supreme Court justices. “You don’t use the Supreme Court as a delay tactic. I think that’s disrespectful of what the court is there to do.”
Sandoval and others said the Supreme Court is known for taking its time. It typically takes 18 to 36 months to get a ruling, Sandoval said, and the appeals were filed only a few months ago. Under that timeline, it would be unlikely the current commission would be asked to reexamine the cases if the court believed that were necessary.
Another observer of utility issues, Western Resource Advocates’ Pat O’Connell, agreed it’s impossible to say when the state Supreme Court could schedule oral arguments or rule on the cases. “The Supreme Court pretty much follows the beat of its own drum,” he said.
Sandoval said PNM leaders don’t talk about extending issues so a new commission will rule.
“What we talk about is the next commission is not a panacea” for PNM, he said.
Commission members said they vetoed the merger proposal for a variety of reasons, including an Avangrid subsidiary’s mediocre service record in Maine; a criminal investigation in Spain of some Iberdrola executives and former executives; and Iberdrola’s effort to influence decision-makers by hiring Attorney General Hector Balderas’ friend, attorney Marcus Rael, as its representative.
Balderas and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have given their support to the PNM-Avangrid merger plan.
The current commission rejected the Four Corners Power Plant abandonment in part because PNM hadn’t identified specific energy replacement resources.
A spokesman for the state Supreme Court, Barry Massey, said the judicial body will not be influenced by anyone.
“The Supreme Court decides cases based on the facts and the law. Period,” Massey said.
Massey wrote in a statement neither the merger nor Four Corners cases are eligible yet to be set for oral arguments because the briefing schedule has not been completed. The court hears arguments every other month, and no arguments will be held in June. July’s argument schedule already has been set.
Sandoval said the commission has been inconsistent and “all over the place” on various matters that involve the state’s 2019 Energy Transition Act, as well as whether replacement resources must be identified to replace other energy sources. He said utility companies need stability in PRC decision making so they understand the rules.
He also said PNM should work on making its cases clearer so everyone understands them.
“We need to start making our legal documents much more readable,” he said.