If politicians kept a tally of their trash talk, this election season would clog a landfill.
Let's start with state Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, D-Albuquerque, the state's self-described guru of college football prognosticating. Maestas has broadened his fields of interest this fall. He is promoting a proposed $50 million bond issue to build a soccer stadium for New Mexico United, an Albuquerque-based professional team with wealthy owners.
Maestas went after his hometown school district while championing the private enterprise that covets taxpayers' money to maximize profits.
"APS spent $34 million on a HS football stadium with zero positive impact on economic growth … with no complaints," Maestas wrote on Twitter.
Most state residents gladly pay for schools and their sports programs to produce well-rounded, successful graduates. High school stadiums serve tens of thousands of students in Maestas' city. These same kids wouldn't have ready access to the professional team's playpen in downtown Albuquerque — even though their parents would cover most of the bill.
Every campaign to subsidize a professional team's stadium has two commonalities: The costs are understated and the benefits are oversold.
More hyperbole spews from the Santa Fe city election.
Mayor Alan Webber, seeking a second term Tuesday, orchestrates all sorts of endorsements. One of his least-effective testimonials carried the headline, "These mayors get it." Webber's crowing came as he announced the mayors of Phoenix and Austin, Texas, had thrown their support to him.
Exactly what the executives of these large, faraway cities "get" is hard to understand. The mayors of Austin and Phoenix don't drive each day on Santa Fe's lumpy streets. They don't have to navigate Santa Fe's weedy or needle-contaminated parks. Mayors from other places don't lose sleep because Santa Fe's police department lost important evidence in cases of violent crime.
Mayors might occasionally cross paths and exchange pleasantries. They don't really know one another. More important, the two big-city mayors who issued statements for Webber don't know how well or how poorly Santa Fe's basic services are administered.
Actor Ali MacGraw also wrote a letter of endorsement for Webber. Her pitch appeared this week in The New Mexican's letters section. MacGraw signed her plug for the mayor, and "Santa Fe" was listed as her residence.
Endorsement or not, MacGraw won't be voting for Webber.
"She is in the unincorporated part of the county, so she would not be eligible to vote in the city election," said Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office, which maintains voter registrations.
Santa Fe's long-shot mayoral candidate, Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, took a stinging hit recently regarding endorsements. Santa Fe County's Republican chairman, Bob Graham, phoned me to criticize Martinez Johnson for running a bad campaign.
Graham said he would back Martinez Johnson out of party loyalty but called her "less than we hoped for as a candidate."
The county Republicans' first vice chairman, Harry Montoya, wasn't as generous. Montoya said he is supporting JoAnne Vigil Coppler for mayor. The city election is nonpartisan, but Vigil Coppler is a Democrat.
Higher-ranking Republicans tried Thursday to lessen the embarrassment for Martinez Johnson. Amarillo Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, and two GOP national committee members issued an endorsement of Martinez Johnson.
Like MacGraw, none can vote in the city election. Still, Pearce might have shaken loose some cash contributions for Martinez Johnson if he had not waited until six days before the election to make an endorsement.
The biggest trash-talker in all of politics, former President Donald Trump, also sounded off Thursday. He tried to soften what he'd said about Republican turnout lagging in elections across the country.
"The statement that I made a few weeks ago saying that Republicans will not vote if the Election Fraud of 2020 is not fixed, was in no way meant to imply that I would tell them not to vote, but rather that they may not have the incentive to vote if the election process is not fully remedied, and quickly. It was the Crime of the Century," Trump wrote in a statement.
His claims of widespread voter fraud were debunked long ago. Trump then tried to intimidate Georgia officials into changing votes to give him an undeserved win in that state. And many crimes occurred after the presidential election, when hundreds of Trump's supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol in hopes of staging a coup.
It's that kind of year. Hype and spin are plentiful — tactics for everyone from soccer fans to an unhappy former president.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.