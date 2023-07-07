012523_ApodacaCourt01rgb.jpg (copy)

Robert Apodaca listens to his attorney as she speaks Jan. 25 in First Judicial District Court. 

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

A former Santa Fe school employee accused of sexually assaulting several children faces a plea hearing later this month in one of several cases pending against him now that he’s been deemed mentally competent.

First District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer raised the issue of Robert Apodaca’s competency to stand trial in May after the onetime health aide said he wanted to plead guilty in one of the cases pending against him. A guilty plea would have exposed him to a potential sentence of 45 years in prison.

Sommer ordered a competency hearing after Apodaca answered hesitantly when asked if he understood the consequences of such a plea. With so many years in prison on the table, the judge said she wanted to make certain Apodaca understood his rights.

